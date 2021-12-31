Springfield’s new HyVee will include a Designer Shoe Warehouse store inside

This image, taken December 31, 2021, shows the outside of the HyVee under construction on East Sunshine in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s new HyVee location, which is being built on East Sunshine Street, will include more than just groceries and household items.

A sign outside the new building shows the store will have a DSW and a Joe Fresh. HyVee recently announced a partnership with DSW, as a way to offer more for customers. Springfield already has one HyVee location, at Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway, and a DSW location on South Glentsone Avenue.

A CNN article says customers will be able to buy their shoes in the DSW mini shop or check them out with their groceries.

The new HyVee on East Sunshine has been planned for nearly 10 years. The company has said over the years it was waiting for the right timing.