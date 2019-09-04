Springfield’s new 55+ communities: Not your grandma’s retirement home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo– Senior living communities are on the rise – and they are not what you would expect.

You may have seen the latest senior residence under construction next to Getaway Golf on East Sunshine. That will be the future site of Turner’s Rock, a luxurious 55+ community loaded with amenities.

I asked Turner’s Rock developer Matt Miller, President of Miller Commerce, why so much of the new real estate we see in the Ozarks is senior-specific. The answer? Baby boomers.

“Aging is different than it ever has been before. What we’ve learned, being in this industry the last ten years, is that aging doesn’t have to mean you’re checking out and being done with it. You can be vibrant and active, have friendships, and age in a place that has a lot to offer,” says Miller.

According to Miller, senior living facilities do a lot to decrease the loneliness often associated with aging. The Miller Commerce website says the new development has 121 apartments: 51 Independent Living, 50 Assisted Living, and 20 Memory Care.

Courtesy: Turner’s Rock

For those who choose to live in a high-rise retirement community, amenities and shops are often available on the ground floor or throughout the complex. AARP can help you navigate the housing options available. Here’s their checklist.