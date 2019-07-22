Springfield’s History museum on the square plans to re-open soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local museum is getting closer to completing their remodel and KOLR10 received a first look at one of the new exhibits,

The history museum on the square is less than a month away from re-opening and are currently in the final stages of exhibit installation.

One of those exhibits include a Native American gallery that includes tribes who were indigenous to the Ozarks or travelled along the Trail Of Tears.

To represent dwellings those tribes may have lived in, an interactive teepee was installed in the gallery this morning.

Krista Adams, director of development, explains,”The good thing about it, is that kids will be able to go into it and experience it. They will be able to crawl in there, there will be a simulated fire in there, and also everyday items that Native Americans would use. So it will give them a highly interactive experience.”

The museum will include six main galleries and host tours and educational programs.

They plan to re-open on August 8.