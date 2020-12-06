Springfield’s Have Faith Initiative hosts card making to encourage healthcare workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR10 isn’t the only local group trying to encourage health care workers during the holidays.

We’re combining efforts with Springfield’s Have Faith Initiative, which is trying to collect 20,000 cards for health care workers by the end of December.

The group had a card making table at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints in Springfield today.

Deanna Carpenter serves as the “coming together in faith” chairperson.

She says there are voices in the community that aren’t so kind to our health care workers and these cards of gratitude could help offset that.

“It’s hard day after day to see people sick people suffering and not having loved one support because they have to be isolated in the hospital,” Carpenter said. “You are appreciated we care about you. Keep going we are lifting you. We are supporting you and that’s our hope is that they can fill that love and that support and those prayers through the individual cards.”

We’ll combine our cards with those collected by the Have Faith Initiative and cheer up health care workers all over the Ozarks.

Remember your can send your cards straight to KOLR10 at 2650 E. Division Street in Springfield.