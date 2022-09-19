SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Volunteers with Springfield’s Convoy Of Hope are in Puerto Rico and working on the ground to provide food, shelter, and medical supplies. Although the storm and its repercussions are far from done, Convoy has boots on the ground to help the citizens of the U.S. territory.

On Sunday, Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico with dangerous winds and flash flood conditions. The U.S. territory lost power when the Category 4 storm knocked out the power grid, affecting more than 3 million people. The hurricane continued throughout the weekend and was replaced by a tropical storm warning Monday.

Convoy says their people on the ground in Puerto Rico are safe and they expect more teams to make it to the island by Tuesday.