SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Banned Books Week lasts from Sept. 19-24, and the Springfield-Greene County Library District has created displays and programs to give readers access to banned and challenged books.

Kathleen O’Dell, the community relations director for the library district, said that most of the library branches have displays with books that have been previously or currently banned or challenged.

O’Dell has previously said that the “Library does not ban books.”

Trading cards from the Springfield-Greene County Library District

The libraries are also offering trading cards inspired by the covers of banned or challenged books. The cards were designed by library staff and will be given away to visitors. The cards depict reimagined covers for books such as “The Hate U Give,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Are Your There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.”

The library district has also joined with BookMarx — a downtown Springfield bookseller on East Walnut Street — to form a monthly book club that focuses on books that have been banned or challenged. September’s book is “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone. People 15 and older can join in the discussion, but minors must attend with a parent or guardian.

“In addition to reading and discussing the books themselves, we’ll be talking about other ideas surrounding intellectual freedom and the importance of diverse books, such as how books can serve as mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors,” wrote Krystal Smith, the reference department manager at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library, in a press release. “We want our community to be equipped with language and actionable steps to stand up against challenges to intellectual freedom.”