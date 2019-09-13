Springfield works towards plans for cleaning up alleyways

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city sought public opinion tonight on plans for enhancing alleyways between Robberson and Jefferson in Downtown Springfield.

All the improvements come with the goal of making people feel welcome while getting from the parking lot to other areas downtown.

Derrick Estell, SGF Public Works Traffic Engineer project manager, explains.

“It really draws some aesthetic to the area, makes some improvements. It creates a sort of streetscape connecting Blaine Alleyway and Commercial Street,” Estell said. “It allows where we have some of our public parking — it allows them to transition from over there to the farmer’s market or Commercial Street and have an area that feels safe and welcoming.”

Once the final designs are approved construction could begin in the spring.