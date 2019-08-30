Springfield women bring awareness to infertility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– This week, we heard from three Springfield women who struggled with infertility.

Each of their stories is different, but they do find comfort in each other by talking about their experiences.



Angela Crawford founded the Springfield infertility support group, which is part of the resolve organization. It’s open to anyone diagnosed with infertility, those suffering from reoccurring losses, and their partners.



The organization is women sharing what they’ve learned with other couples.

In trying to grow their families Angela, Ashley, and Amanda found friendship. These women say sharing resources has made them stronger.

The infertility support group meets every third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the library center in Springfield.