Springfield woman’s community garden feeds homeless pregnant women

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Former school teacher and current community garden leader, Jana Hukriede, is creating quite a reputation for herself. A reputation enforced by her newly-obtained status as 2019 Volunteer of the Year.

As a volunteer member of the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSMO), Hukriede recently took it upon herself to assemble a team of community gardeners, not all of them Catholic but instead of many faiths.

Jana Hukriede, former Springfield school teacher / Catholic Charities Volunteer of the Year 2019

Of course, Catholic Charities USA didn’t pick her to be their 2019 Volunteer of the Year from a pool of 300,000 just for planting vegetables.

The award is really more a recognition of what Hukriede does with the food her garden yields.

According to CCSOMO, Hukriede uses her community-grown crops to feed the homeless pregnant women taking shelter at LifeHouse in Springfield.

Hukriede and a few of her “gardening friends” will be available June 27th, 2019 to talk about their efforts to feed those in need, Hukriede’s new award, and what it means to participate on a team of people from different faith backgrounds.

Hukriede and her team will be available between 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., at 424 East Monastery Street, Springfield, Mo.