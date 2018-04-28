Springfield Woman Sentenced to 11 Years for 2017 Incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The woman who led police on a vehicle pursuit after firing a gun at a convenience store employee in February 2017 was sentenced to 11 years in prison Friday.

Chloe Reavis, 19, was sentenced to 11 years in prison following a guilty plea. According to a probable cause statement, Reavis fired a shot at a Gastrip employee who refused to sell her alcohol. The shot missed the employee by a minimal distance.

Reavis’ fled the scene and was observed a short time later in a vehicle crash at Chestnut Expressway and Grant. Reavis then fled northbound and crashed into the median and signs at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Kearney.

Reavis did not stop for officers and continued the pursuit. She eventually crashed at the intersection of Kearney and National and then attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot. Police caught Reavis on foot and took her into custody.

Reavis plead guilty to all felony charges. She was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest by fleeing. Reavis was denied probation and the charges will be served concurrently.