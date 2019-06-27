Springfield woman selected as Catholic charities 2019 volunteer of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri in Springfield showed off its national award winning garden operation.

Former school teacher Jana Hukriede was selected out of 300,000 volunteers as Catholic charities USA 2019 volunteer of the year.

Hukriede gathered up friends to trim up and tend to the Catholic Charities garden in 2013. The garden and harvest operation there helps feed expecting mothers.

Hukriede says she didn’t see it coming. “Oh I was shocked. I kind of felt bad that there wasn’t anyone who deserved it more than me, but I’m really happy for catholic charities, cause they’ve gotten a lot of recognition, and so anyway I just hope that they get tons of the recognition that they deserve.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri helps 39 counties around the Ozarks.