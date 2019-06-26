Springfield woman held at gunpoint during a test drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A terrifying moment for a for a Springfield woman who was held at gunpoint when riding in a car with two men during a test drive.

The woman is an employee of Wehr RV on Sunshine.

According to the probable cause statement, two men went to the lot and stayed three hours before test driving an RV.

Investigators say the men asked to test drive a pick-up truck.

The victim went along, as they drove down Sunshine, police say the men refused to take the truck back and held the woman at gunpoint.

They crashed into a guardrail and that’s when she escaped.

This man, 21-year-old Garrett Eagle is charged with first degree robbery.

43-year-old David Eden faces the same charges in this case.

Investigators say one of the suspects showed the victim his Facebook page and that helped police identify him.