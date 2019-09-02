Springfield wants your ideas on how to improve the city

Breaking News
News

by: Frances Lin

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you have ideas on how to improve our City of Springfield, now’s the time to share your thoughts.

Springfield needs your help contributing ideas to Forward SGF, a comprehensive plan intended for the next 20 years.

“A comprehensive plan as we like to say, is a visionary document or a blueprint for the future,” Principal Planner for Springfield Planning and Development’s Randall Whitman said. “It’s a roadmap if you will, for the city to create a vision of what the city will look like over the next five to ten years.”

The three community workshops this week are:

  • 9/4 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. @ Northview Center 301 E. Talmage St.
  • 9/5 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. @ Comprehensive Planning Studio 351 N Boonville Street
  • 9/5 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Kickapoo High School 3710 S. Jefferson Avenue

