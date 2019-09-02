Springfield wants your ideas on how to improve the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you have ideas on how to improve our City of Springfield, now’s the time to share your thoughts.

Springfield needs your help contributing ideas to Forward SGF, a comprehensive plan intended for the next 20 years.

“A comprehensive plan as we like to say, is a visionary document or a blueprint for the future,” Principal Planner for Springfield Planning and Development’s Randall Whitman said. “It’s a roadmap if you will, for the city to create a vision of what the city will look like over the next five to ten years.”

The three community workshops this week are: