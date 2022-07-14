SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police have released the identity of a fatal car crash victim that happened on July 1, 2022.

Naomi Murray, 80, of Springfield, died on July 6, from her injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month. On July 1, 2022, police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:39 p.m. in the area of Downing and Fremont.

A 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling at low speed northbound on Fremont through the intersection at Sunset. The Tiguan turned sharply to the left and rapidly accelerated causing the vehicle to run off the left side of the road and into a utility pole. The collision with the utility pole caused the vehicle to overturn and hit a house at 1352 East Downing.

According to the police report, Murray was the driver of the vehicle and the only occupant. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

According to police, this is the 12th fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2022.