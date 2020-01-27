Springfield universities claim top spots in national cheerleading championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- While the state of Missouri was focusing on the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC Championship game last weekend, Missouri State and Drury University were making history.

How?

The Drury University Cheerleading team won first place at nationals in Orlando, and Missouri State Cheerleading claimed second place.

Both teams are in different divisions and did not compete against each other, but they were there together, representing Springfield.

Drury Cheer Senior Nate Schaper says it was a crazy feeling to win his final year on the squad.

“Especially since this is only my second year on the team. Being on the team for two years and getting a national championship, I never thought it would ever happen. It was just a go out with a bang feeling; I’m still in disbelief,” Nate says.

The other senior on the squad, Aubrey Nielsen, has spent her college career on the team.

“My freshman year, we didn’t even make it to finals, so seeing the growth from there till now in just short four years is just crazy,” she says.

The Drury coaches suggested the team try something different at the end of the routine. That something different: have three top girls on one pyramid.

“We were like ‘whoa cool it a little bit, but then we tried, and we hit it on the first or second time, and we were like this is real now,” says Nate.

For Junior Erin Cloyd, she had a feeling that this season was going to be big.

“Since the beginning of this season, I know a lot of us had this feeling in our bones that this would be our year that we would finally do what needed to do end up at the top. Just holding onto that dream that we’ve had since the beginning and coming out on top like we envisioned was really nice; it was a cool experience,” says Erin.

But the Drury Cheer team isn’t the only one celebrating a record placement.

For Missouri State going to nationals was an opportunity for them to prove themselves as a university.

“We went to nationals, and we really went down there just to focus on ourselves. We weren’t trying to impress anyone else but show out to really make history for ourselves. We wanted just to get a hit for the finals and go down there and prove to ourselves that we weren’t just some no-name school, and we ended up making program history and getting second in the nation in D1,” says Missouri State Junior Noah Sturgeon.

Evan Dock says the most significant thing that helped the team jump to where they were this season is their family vibe.

“I think that’s what sets us apart from a lot of other teams. I know when I go onto the mat to do my part I know somebody else to my right, somebody else to my left they’re all going to do their part too, and I know that we’re going to be there, ride or die with each other till the end,” says Evan.

The MSU team faced some challenges in their division, but they were able to overcome those challenges as a family and with the help of Coach Nikki Love-Adkins.

“It makes me feel fantastic because it was never a goal fo ours to go out there and get a specific place or try to get a trophy. The goal was to show up for each other and be cohesive and treat each other like family all the way through the journey, and because of that, it paid off into a pretty awesome reward. But that was never the goal, so to see them go out there and hit their routine so clean meant that everything that we had practice for as being in it for each other was happening and did happen,” says Coach Love-Adkins.

Both Drury and MSU teams say it was nice having the other there to cheer them on.

“We all have a pretty tight bond, and while we’re down there, we all practice together, and then when we compete everybody’s watching each other. It’s nice just having the support there because since we’re not, a big name school, we don’t have as big of a crowd, so it’s nice getting to hear your name and people cheer for you while you’re competing,” says MSU Junior Katie Kubiak.

Nate with Drury says even though they were states away from home, having the MSU team there felt like home.

Drury Assistant Coach Bre Van Someren says it was incredible to have Springfield so well represented in Orlando.

The Missouri State Sugar Bears also finished sixth in the Division I Game Day category for the second year in a row and eighth in the Division I Jazz category, according to a Missouri State Press release.