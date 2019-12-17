Springfield to host “Home for the Holidays”, a day-long event for service members and trainees from Fort Leonard Wood

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony was held in downtown Springfield on Nov. 23.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Monday, December 23, the city of Springfield will host about 350 service members and trainees from Fort Leonard Wood who cannot get home for Christmas.

Springfield’s Department of Public Information and Civic Engagement is working with over 15 partners to host “Home for the Holidays”, a day-long visit to Springfield. The event was announced at the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony in November.

“We are inviting the general public to join us in a welcome rally Monday morning,” the city council meeting notes say.

The time and location will be announced later this week. Other activities include entertainment at various Springfield venues, a “Taste of Springfield” dinner, and a “Home for the Holiday” musical show.

For more information, visit sgfhomefortheholidays.org.