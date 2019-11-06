Springfield to gain a new taco joint on South Glenstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- If you have driven down S. Glenstone the past week you may have noticed an odd structure being built from shipping containers in front of Lucky’s.

That unique structure is the home of Taco Habitat, a new local taco restaurant.

Taco Habitat sign. Courtesy: Michael Felts

The owner of the restaurant, Michael Felts, says they received the shipping containers last week.

“Last week on Thursday we received the delivery of these containers here, and they sit out here until yesterday morning until about 8 o clock and then by 8 o clock last night we had a building.”

Felts says the 10-11 containers to make up the building was put together in North Carolina and delivered to Springfield.

According to Felts, Taco Habitat will feature:

Rooftop patio

Two-story building, 3,000 sq. feet

Drive-thru window

Fresh ingredients

Beer and margaritas

Felts says the food, “Will have all the millennial catchphrases you can think of.”

Felts plans to open this location within the next month and get a Branson location open in the next four months, he says they are looking for a location in Branson.

They plan to be hiring for both locations very soon.