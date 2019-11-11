Springfield Symphony ‘steals the show’ during performance of ‘Oklahoma!’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A final performance of a musical version of “Oklahoma!” wrapped up on Nov. 10.

The Springfield Symphony and some Missouri State theatre students came together to showcase the world premiere of the musical version.

One performer says despite having a lead role, he thinks the symphony is the star of the show.

“I honestly think the symphony might steal the show here,” Hayden Hart, who played Curly McLain, said. “They have a lot of instrumentals in between our scenes and it’s just beautiful. When I first heard them I almost teared up. You never get to hear that music like that so it’s just crazy. I think they steal the show.”

