Springfield Symphony Orchestra performs concert version of ‘Oklahoma’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Symphony is doing something that’s never been done before — a concert version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical “Oklahoma.”

And it’s happening this weekend at Juanita K. Hammons Hall.

The music will be accompanied by singers and actors from the Missouri State University theatre program.

Kyle Wiley Pickett is the music director and conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

He says he was shocked when he learned he’d be the first person in the world to conduct “Oklahoma” in concert.

“So I called Rogers and Hammerstein, the library that is responsible for all of their materials and said, ‘I’d like to do the concert version of ‘Oklahoma,’ and they said, “We don’t have one,’ I said, ‘Are you sure?'” Pickett said. “A couple of weeks later they called back and said, ‘Actually we do have one. It’s just it’s never been done before. Would you like to do the world premiere performance of ‘Oklahoma’ in concert?'”

The first performance was held tonight, but there’s one more left — a matinee tomorrow at 2:30.

There are still some tickets available.

