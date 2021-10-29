Springfield Symphony hosts 13th Annual Spooky Symphony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Symphony will be hosting the 13th Annual Spooky Symphony Friday night.

The free Halloween concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts The orchestra will be dressed up in Halloween costumes and will be led by guest conductor Raffaele Cipriano.

The concert will feature themes from Star Wars, and Pirates of the Caribbean, along with In the Hall of the Mountain King, Night on Bald Mountain, and more.

“I am thrilled to join the Springfield Symphony for the Spooky Concert,” says guest conductor Raffaele Cipriano. “It is an honor to collaborate with the fantastic musicians of the Symphony to bring joy and excitement to children and families with this beloved Springfield tradition.”

Concert attendees are welcome to wear Halloween costumes and children are encouraged to participate in the social media costume contest.

The concert is free, and tickets are required for entry with assigned seating. Per the Springfield Symphony Board of Directors, masks will be mandatory for staff, patrons, and musicians.

To reserve your tickets click here.