Springfield Symphony announces fall 2020 season after spring 2020 was cut short

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Symphony will be back in Juanita K. Hammons Hall come fall 2020.

The symphony had to cut their 2019-2020 season short due to COVID-19.

“What we do as a function is gather people together, obviously we’re playing music, but the point of having live concerts is to gather a bunch of people in your community, gather your musicians together and do a performance. This obviously stops us in our tracks,” said Symphony Conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett in an interview in April.

The new season, “Comfort Food,” will be the 86th season of the symphony, starting October 10, 2020, through May 8, 2021.

“I am actually of replanning this season; you know the term comfort foods. I’m going for a comfort food type of season for next year. It’s not dumbed down, it’s just pieces that are popular, pieces that are familiar. You’ll know these pieces of music,” he said in our previous story.

You can expect to hear pieces like:

Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4

Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3

Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante

Brahms’s Symphony No. 2

“These pieces are loved and popular because they’re wonderful music written by our favorite composers,” said Pickett in a press release. “Their beauty and familiarity make them accessible and enjoyable to everyone. Coming to a Springfield Symphony concert this year will be like sitting down at a table filled with familiar and favorite delights. There will be something for everyone and plenty to go around, and it’s exactly what we all need right now.”