Springfield student discipline data shows disparity, gaps – and progress

A report examining Springfield school discipline rates showed students who are black, Hispanic, low-income or receiving special education services were more likely to get in trouble at school last year.

In general, the rates showed that students from diverse backgrounds were more likely to be disciplined than the average.

Overall, 17 percent of Springfield students received school discipline during the 2018-19 year.

The rate was 21 percent for low-income and black students, 23 percent for Hispanic students and 26 percent for those involved in special education.

In three of those four subgroups, all but Hispanic, students also experienced a higher-than-average loss of instructional days because in-school suspensions and out-of-school suspensions took them out of the classroom more often or for longer lengths of time than their peers…

