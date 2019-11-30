Springfield Street Choir performs for C Street Black Friday shoppers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Black Friday shoppers on Commercial Street were treated with a special performance from the Springfield Street Choir.

The singers in the choir are currently or formerly homeless.

One of the singers, Kevin Holcomb says the choir recently added Christmas music to their setlist.

“There are a lot of very lot of talented intelligent homeless people that are quite capable of doing anything they set their minds to given the opportunity. Homeless people do reach out and they will help each other. You hear about the worst of the homeless. This is the best of homeless right here,” says Kevin.

Holcomb said he had given up on singing in choirs until he became involved in the Springfield Street Choir because the group made him feel so welcome.

The festivities also included a proclamation from Mayor McClure celebrating a new business opening on C-Street, and encouraging people who live in the area to support local businesses.