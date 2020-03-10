Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled

News

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Organizers of the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced on Facebook that they are canceling the parade this year.

According to their Facebook post, concerns over the coronavirus informed their decision.

“As of today there are no discovered cases of COVID19 in the Ozarks,” the post said. “We want to keep it that way.”

The post says health officials and government leaders are strongly urging against holding large gatherings.

The Irish Pet Contest is also canceled.

“We care deeply about the people of our city,” the post said. “We would rather cancel a parade in an abundance of caution than risk doing anything that might expose paradegoers to illness.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now