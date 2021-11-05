Springfield Sonic Boom: Did you hear another boom?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People in the Springfield area heard another sonic boom Friday, just before 11:00 a.m. A viewer called our station and said she lives west of Ash Grove, Missouri. She told us she felt something and then heard a big boom.

Ozarks First called Greene County’s Emergency Manager Larry Woods about the report. Woods told us he doesn’t have anything confirmed yet about the cause of the sound, but told us the United States Geological Survey does not show any seismic activity in the area.

Woods said it’s likely another test flight done by Boeing. In late September, a loud boom was explained by Boeing running a test loop of a military aircraft starting in St. Louis and into the Ozarks.

Flight Aware shows a plane taking off from St. Louis just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, heading south and west, and looping around near the Ozarks. Flight Aware also shows an aircraft taking off in St. Louis Friday morning, heading west, and then making a loop. It is not confirmed that either of these flights is the source of the sound.

Woods said Boeing does not notify emergency management agencies when they conduct these test flights.

We have reached out to Boeing about what happened.