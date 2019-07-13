Springfield shooting leaves one man injured on North Colgate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A shooting occurred in Springfield on the 1900 block of North Colgate.

Police officers arrived around 7:20 to the scene.

According to the Springfield Police, one man was shot while in a vehicle and the injuries are life threatening.

The victim is a male in his early twenties, he was driving his car when he was shot.

The police say he is in critical condition in the hospital.

There is currently no information on a suspect or suspects and this is an ongoing investigation.

Officers are currently talking to neighbors and investigating the scene.

The police ask those who know any information on the suspect to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

KOLR10 is on scene and we will update this story as more information comes in.