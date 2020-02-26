Springfield sex offender sentenced after fourth failure to register

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison after he failed to register himself as a sex offender for the fourth time.

According to the office of Timothy Garrison, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, 66-year-old Terry Lee Holmes’s pleaded guilty to failing to register back in October of 2019. Holmes was living next to an elementary school playground when he was located by a deputy marshal, Garrison’s office said. His sentence comes without the possibility of parole.

Garrison’s office says Holmes has failed to register as a sex offender since he was released from an Illinois prison 14 years ago. Holmes has prior convictions relating to sex acts against children. He has three more convictions of failing to register as a sex offender. Those convictions were in Illinois and Arkansas.

Garrison’s office says Holmes will, again, be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.