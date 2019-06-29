Springfield seeks public feedback on potential road projects

SPRINGFIELD – The city of Springfield is looking for feedback on proposed projects that will be included in the transportation sales tax renewal.

The city has put out a survey for residents to fill out to help determine what projects the public would like to have completed.

Here are a few notable potential projects the survey shows:

  • National and Division St. intersection improvement
  • Division and Glenstone to Highway 65 improvements
  • Boonville and Chestnut to Nichols Street infrastructure, lighting, streetscape improvements
  • National Ave. – Walnut Lawn to Battlefield third lane addition

To complete the survey and to see the full list of potential improvements, click here.

