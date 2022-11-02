SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – So far, three people have expressed their intentions to run for a seat on the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education by picking up a campaign packet from the district offices.

A school district spokeswoman said packets were claimed on Tuesday by incumbent board member and Missouri State University professor Sharita Thomas-Tate, author Landon McCarter and Springfield parent J. Michael Hasty.

Tuesday was the first day packets could be picked up.

The current three-year terms of two board members are expiring in April: those of Tate-Thomas and board president Denise Fredrick, who has announced she will not seek re-election after serving on the panel for the past 12 years.

Potential candidates have until Dec. 27 to turn in petitions supporting their candidacy with at least 500 certifiable signatures in order to appear on the ballot on April 3, 2023.

A complete set of district rules and deadlines regarding running for one of the open seats can be found on the Springfield Public Schools website.