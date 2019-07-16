Springfield Salvation Army searches for new leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Salvation Army is now looking for new leadership.

The organization announced today, July 16, that leaders majors Butch and Lisa Frost are going on sick leave while Butch continues his battle with cancer.

The couple is being transferred to Kansas City to be closer to family and to serve the Salvation Army there.

Their last day with the Springfield Salvation Army was last Sunday, July 14.

Until a new leader is appointed, majors Robert and Vicki Buttrey will oversee all operations in Springfield.

The Salvation Army expects to have a new leader appointed by the end of August.