Springfield Safety Expo allowed people to see life saving equipment up close

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Have you ever wanted to sneak a peek inside the Mercy life line air ambulance?

Springfield residents got to do just that today at a safety expo, celebrating the life line’s 35th anniversary of accident free service.

DJ Satterfield is the program director, and he says this service’s success is due to more than just technology, “At the end of the day though, it’s our people. It’s really about the team aspect. All the way from our mechanics, our pilots, nurses, medics. All of us working together for one mission. I always say, and we’re trained to get what’s in our brain to our hands so that we serve our patients.”

Folks were also able to tour a chopper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Springfield Fire Department’s huge ladder truck.