Springfield Rugby Football Club continues to grow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s a sports trend that kicked off more than 35 years ago right here in the Ozarks — and it’s growing.

“It’s an amazing sport,” Local rugby player Daniel Jester said. “Offers a culture that you’ll find in no other sport. A lot of camaraderie.”

Jester is one of the team members with the Springfield Rugby Football Club.

When the club first started back in 1983, there were only 14 players.

Today, they’ve added a women’s team and a youth team — and they’re hoping to recruit even more people.

Jon Moore is the co-founder of the Springfield Rugby Football Club. He says they’re a close-knit team and all are welcome.

“We’ve had everything from doctors and lawyers to truckers and students and it doesn’t matter,” Moore said. “Once you get here we’re all teammates.”

“It’s a very physical sport,” Jester said. “But, people want to come back because it’s so much fun and the culture is different. We have people from Africa, people from South America, from New Zealand, from Europe. Like, it’s a melting pot of people.”