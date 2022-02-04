SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Driving around Springfield Friday evening gives drivers two different experiences. Main streets and highways are fairly clear, as the sun melted the already-treated and plowed snow and ice.

However, driving on side roads is a different story. Those less-traveled roads are covered in ice and packed snow, our crew even experienced some sliding as they traveled on Hayes Avenue in Springfield.

Watch the video above to see the difference as our crew turns onto Hayes.

MoDOT engineer for the Southwest District, Steve Campbell told us Thursday this storm has created a challenge for crews. He says blowing snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday covered roads as soon as crews cleared them. As snowfall continued Thursday, Campbell said crews were focused on main thoroughfares but that their next step was to plow side streets.

Temperatures will be bitterly cold Friday morning but will warm up through the weekend so some of the ice will likely melt.

