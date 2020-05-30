Springfield residents hold second protest against police brutality

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People of Springfield held a second protest against police brutality on Saturday, May 30.

Protesters started outside the Battlefield Mall, some holding signs that say “Black Lives Matter.”

Springfield residents are seen protesting police brutality outside Battlefield Mall.

At one time, the crowd blocked traffic in the area.

Protests are occurring all over the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest.

A Springfield Police spokesperson said there have been zero incidents as a result of these protests and that “the goal is to keep it that way.”