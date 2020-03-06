Springfield resident selling masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Even with the risk being low, masks like this are being purchased from hardware stores and medical supply shops.

Shelves at multiple stores we have visited locally are bare.

But one Springfield man purchased an abundance of them months ago and has them for sale.

We got word of this when we saw a sign in Springfield of N95 masks available 24 to 7, with the phone number.

So we called to find out more.

The person selling the masks is a Springfield resident who wants to remain anonymous.

He says he runs a business that requires them to order parts from overseas, specifically China.

And a couple of months ago they were wondering why some of their parts were delayed and the reason was due to quarantines and slowdowns due to coronavirus.

He says they began bulk ordering masks shortly after that, he says it started as a way for them to stay prepared, but then they began selling them.

To date, he says they’ve invested $23,000 on the masks and they’ve sold to 553 customers.

Their prices vary, from $6 to $12 per mask.

“We are not selling these masks to make a profit. We are selling them as close to our initial costs as possible,” he said.