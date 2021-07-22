Springfield renters struggle to find new housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Many in the Springfield area are experiencing difficulty finding reasonably-priced rental houses.

One problem, according to renters looking for new homes, is the rising cost of rental properties.

Ivy Pierson, a Springfield resident, is searching for a place to live after her current home gave her short notice to move out.

“I’ve lived in this area for three years, paying about $950 for a three-bedroom. Some of the houses we’re renting were probably $950 a year or two ago, are going upwards to $1600-$1700,” says Pierson.

Another Springfield renter looking to move, Jason Kindred, says that finding a new home is easier with just one or two people involved.

“If you want a place that’s fairly modern, that has all the commodities that you might need, or if you need to have an animal with you, then the prices very well may be over $1,000 or over $900,” Kindred says.

There are only six listings in the Springfield area on Zillow for houses within the $800-$1000 per month range. Realtor.com only has five listings that meet this criteria.

Pierson and her fiance have one child and need a larger home, but she says they are running out of options.

“As a last-ditch effort, I decide well if I’m going to be homeless, I need to put all my stuff into a storage unit. There’s no storage units in town. I had to put my stuff in a few different storage units all across town because there’s just nothing available,” Pierson explains.

Several storage units in town also confirmed that they are low on space.