Springfield Recovery Community Center looking to expand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The rapid growth of a good cause has brought the need for a bigger space to help more people.

The Springfield Recovery Community Center currently occupies a small suite on East Bennett where they help those with substance abuse and mental disorders get on the right path but they simply need more room.

“We do everything from support groups, to family support groups to fun things in the community,” Executive Director David Stoecker said.

It started as a way for people in recovery to give back, as well as finding support through peers and program.

It’s been just over three years since the Springfield Recovery Community Center opened in this small suite on East Bennett, and Stoecker says the building just can’t contain their growth anymore.

“Amazing space, but as we started to expand, we’ve had to rent two additional suites in the area that we’re in, so we’ve already grown twice,” Stoecker said. “There’s a couple of days a week where it’s just not big enough for the amount of people that we have coming in, so we’re literally having to shuttle people to other places to have some of our bigger meetings.”

Stoecker says this past year’s numbers were a bit of an eye-opener to their progress.

“We had over 11,000 people through the doors, we had over 6,000 people come to events that we did outside of here, and we had over 800 groups and events all together that we did last year,” Stoecker said.

A functional facility is just as important as funding. Back in 2017, the SRCC received a $3,000 grant to help their cause, but now they’re about a year from that funding going away.

The nature of their work makes generating funding tough, so now they are looking to the community for new ways to get it.

“Everything we do is free,” Stoecker said. “We provide free services because a lot of people that come in here, they can’t afford services. We’re trying to make this as easy on people as possible because so many people are already facing so many roadblocks, we don’t want to put any more obstacles in between them, and living their best possible life.”

The Springfield Community Recovery Center is a 501 (3) (c). So, anyone who makes contributions can get write off and tax deductions for any contributions made.