Springfield receives funding and is asking for public input

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield will receive nearly $1 million in additional Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

Springfield is asking for public input on the local impact of COVID-19 through May 7 by an online survey. The results of the survey will be used to determine where the new funds will be spent in the community.

In the survey you will be asked if anyone in their household has been laid off, furloughed or had a reduction of work hours due to impacts of COVID-19 and to rate the importance of:

Addressing the immediate health crisis with support for health facilities and supplies.

Providing financial support for Springfield’s workforce and to low through moderate-income households with rent assistance, mortgage relief and utility assistance.

Providing loans and financial support to local small businesses for the purpose fo retaining and creating jobs for low to moderate-income households and job training.

Providing operational capacity support to local non-profit organizations anticipating a significant increase in demands for services.

Business owners are asked:

Have they experienced a complete shutdown due to the impacts of COVID-19?

Their current and future business plans.

How many employees they have had to lay-off or furlough.

If they have applied for COVID-19 assistance through the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Those associated with a non-profit agency are asked to:

Estimate the level of impact COVID-19 is currently having on the programs, services and/or general operations of your organization.

The survey is voluntary and answers will be kept confidential.