Springfield rapper is a front-runner in an international contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Rapper Rawoz a.k.a. Michael Rose is making a name for himself in a rap contest that has a pretty big first-place prize.

The contest is called the No Sucka MC’s 7, put on by Kato on the Track. Kato is a fairly well-known music producer based in Atlanta. He chooses the winner of the contest based on the song a music video nearly 300 rappers around the world have submitted to the contest website.

Of those 300 rappers, Springfield native Rawoz (pronounced raw-oh’s) is number four.

“I just feel like I had a chance. I’ve been doing it for a long time and I feel like I’m alright, but I don’t know what other people think,” says Rawoz.

Michael says he’s been rapping for many years in Springfield but saw this opportunity to share his art with the rest of the world. He wants to be considered an artist and not a rapper.

“You gotta understand it’s art. I feel like there’s a lot of rappers. I feel like it’s overcrowded but I want to do it as art.”

He says his inspiration for his music comes mainly from his family, Michael and his wife have a 5-year-old son.

He says winning this competition is very important to him but if he doesn’t win he is going to continue to put out music. He has one EP out and is working on a new 13-15 song album called Crossroad.

“Win, lose, or draw I’m going to be the same old me. I’m still going to do it. It’s not easy.”

To see Rawoz’s contest page click here.

The contest ends September 30th and a winner will be announced October 4th. For more on the contest click here.