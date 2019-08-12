Springfield Public Schools work to provide healthier options for students.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — States across the Midwest and the South were recently listed as ones with the highest levels of obesity.

A Consumer Project article ranked states from worst to best in terms of eating and exercise habits.

Missouri came in at number 17 and Arkansas at number 7. School meals are a big part of where parents are depending on their kids getting necessary nutrients.

According to Springfield Public Schools, about 25,000 meals are served on an average every day and as of last year, over 4 million meals were served.

Students have to have five components that include liquid milk, meat (or any protein), vegetables, fruits and grain.

Out of all five components, students have to choose three, but one of them has to be fruits or veggies.

Springfield Public Schools also provide a dietitian who helps students with special needs, dietary restrictions or allergies.

