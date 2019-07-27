Springfield Public Schools will use a visitor management system this school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools will be using a visitor management system this coming school year.

The system is being called a hall pass.

Range says SPS wants to make sure students and staff are safe.

Through this system SPS will keep track of all school visitors.

This includes parents, friends and volunteers.

The ID will be scanned on a database of registries for every state.

This can give alerts about people who might pose a threat to a school’s safety.

Once the ID is approved, the system creates a badge for that visitor.

The visitor will be required to wear that badge until they sign out.

Brett Range, executive directior of student and school services, says SPS students and parents will be happy to hear about this system. “We know kids and staff and students and parents, they have to feel safe at school before students can learn anything. And so we think that this along with the other facility upgrades we’re making, will make sure, will show our public that we are very, we are taking student safety very seriously.”

This system will be introduced to every SPS school starting August 13.

Range says a step-by-step video is in the works to breakdown this process.