SPRINGFIELD – SPS will be hosting a hiring event at Parkview High School on Tuesday, June 18, a press release from the Missouri Job Center says.

Springfield Public Schools will be hiring staff for transportation, custodial, maintenance, and nutritional service positions.

The hiring event will last from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on June 18. Applicants are encouraged to dress “business appropriate” and to bring a resume.