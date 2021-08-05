Springfield Public Schools’ Superintendent gives first State of the Schools Address.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools’ Superintendent gave her first State of the Schools Address Thursday Morning.

Dr. Grenita Lathan addressed the Springfield community at Delaware Elementary School to share her vision for the upcoming school year.

“Our number one goal is for students to be in school five days a week. For our students and staff to be safe, to be sure we have expanded academic opportunities, we will be offering tutoring support services for our students, also enrichment opportunities for our parents,” says Lathan.

Dr. Lathan said students at Springfield Public Schools will have access to mental health support this year, as well as more options for before and after school care through the “SHINE” program.

School starts on August 23rd.