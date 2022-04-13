SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public School board discussed transportation plans for the 2022-2023 school year during the board’s meeting on April 12, 2022. The district is proposing changes to school start times for the next school year to address challenges with bus driver staff levels.

In an email to parents, SPS said the proposed changes were based on feedback from families and staff, and that the changes will allow the district to provide transportation to the largest number of students with current staff and funding resources.

Under the proposed plan, there will be three tiers for start and dismissal times:

Tier 1: 7:20 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Tier 2: 8:10 a.m.-3:10 p.m.

Tier 3: 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

You can view the complete presentation, including which schools are assigned to which tier at this link.

Schools across the district are assigned to each of the tiers. Tier 1 includes 20 elementary schools, two K-8 schools, and one intermediate school. Tier 2 applies to all high schools, 10 elementary schools, and the early childhood special education center. Tier 3 times apply to all middle schools and two K-8 schools.

SPS is also proposing changes to who is eligible to ride school buses. Students who attend elementary, intermediate and K-8 schools must live 1.5 miles or more from the school to be eligible to ride the bus.

Middle and high school students must live 2.5 miles or more from school to be eligible.

All proposed changes are pending approval from the school board. If approved, the changes would not take effect until August 2022.

In December 2021, Springfield Public Schools decided to give bus drivers a pay raise, boosting their wage to $20 per hour.

In September 2021, the district moved to a three-tier schedule system, which concerned some parents.