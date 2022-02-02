SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools has announced classes are canceled on Thursday, February 3 due to weather. Both seated classes and virtual instruction are canceled. District offices are closed and some staff will work remotely.

This is the second day SPS has canceled classes this week. Many other schools have called off classes Thursday. We have a list that is constantly updated. Springfield is expected to see as much as 9 inches of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Chief meteorologist Jamie Warriner says snow will likely stick around through the weekend, especially on untreated roads.

SPS Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall told us Wednesday

the school district has to be careful when choosing to go virtual because is restricted on how many days they can go virtual.

“There is a limit the state of Missouri puts on school districts this year in terms of how many of what we call alternative method of instruction days or AMI days,” said Hall. “That is basically the ability for the district to be in a position to do district-wide virtual learning.”

Hall says the school district is given a certain number of hours where schools can go virtual. According to Hall SPS only has 8 hours left of virtual learning.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions. MoDOT's traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State.

