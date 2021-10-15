Springfield Public Schools announce temporary transportation change due to national bus driver shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nearly 1.500 students could lose a ride to school due to a transportation change.
Springfield Public Schools notified parents that the district is changing its transportation plans next month because of a national shortage of bus drivers.
The change is set to begin on November 8.
Due to these circumstances beyond our control, we must temporarily modify our transportation eligibility guidelines. This change will impact approximately 1,500 SPS students. Effective Nov. 8, elementary and K-8 school students must live 2 miles or more from school and middle and high school students must live 2.5 miles or more from school to be eligible to ride the bus for the foreseeable future. Students who are eligible for transportation because they receive special services or are impacted by barrier streets will not be affected by this temporary change.Springfield Public Schools