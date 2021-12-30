Springfield Price Cutter Sells $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, MO– A Price Cutter on south national avenue sold a Powerball ticket worth, $50,000 on December 11.

According to a press release, The winning number combination on Dec. 11 was 3, 25, 44, 53, and 64, with a Powerball number of 10. The player matched four of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

In Greene county alone won $52.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes with retailers in the area getting more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses. $21.6 million also went to Greene county education programs.

The Powerball jackpot this Saturday is an estimated $483 million. The jackpot reset promotion will be activated for the following 7 days If the jackpot is won. The reset gives players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket, a free $2 Powerball ticket.