Springfield Price Cutter Sells $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, MO– A Price Cutter on south national avenue sold a Powerball ticket worth, $50,000 on December 11.

According to a press release, The winning number combination on Dec. 11 was 3, 25, 44, 53, and 64, with a Powerball number of 10. The player matched four of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

In Greene county alone won $52.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes with retailers in the area getting more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses. $21.6 million also went to Greene county education programs.

The Powerball jackpot this Saturday is an estimated $483 million. The jackpot reset promotion will be activated for the following 7 days If the jackpot is won. The reset gives players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket, a free $2 Powerball ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now