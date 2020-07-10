Springfield prepares for the heatwave



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Temperatures are expected to be close to 100 degrees in Springfield next week, and not everyone has the resources to stay cool. But, local agencies are offering a solution before the heatwave.

Life360 Community Services is stocking people’s cars with Powerade and cold drinks.

“We are excited to distribute Gatorade, water, fresh fruits and vegetables,” executive director Jeremy Hahn said. “Hopefully to help people stay cool and hydrated when this heatwave hits.”

These supplies will be handed out to clients as long as supplies last. Convoy of hope actually delivered a semi-truckload more today.

“We should have plenty to distribute to our neighbors,” Hahn said.

Also, starting tomorrow, June 10, Life360 will publish a list of cooling centers in Springfield. At each of the non-profit’s locations, people can connect with further resources.

For those who don’t have access to a car or are homeless, the connecting grounds is planning to bring resources to them.

“Our plan is to just kind of organize some delivery drivers and stock those delivery drivers up with supplies,” Pastor Christie Love said.

Supplies include cold water bottles, baby wipes, cool towels, sunscreen and more.

“We kind of identified different hot spots of where different people tend to hang out and different neighborhoods that have a high percentage of people in need,” Love said.

Love says she encourages people to donate reusable water bottles and fans. The church’s location on Commercial Street will be used as a hub for delivery drivers.

She encourages anyone who wants to receive a donation or donate an item to check out The Connecting Grounds’ Facebook page.

For low-income families who plan to bump their air conditioning next week, the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) has a summer cooling program that helps low income families pay their electric bill.

Resource Development Manager Lindsey Dumas-Bell says the program runs from June through September. People can still apply for the program. In order to be eligible, one must show proof of a shutoff notice. The amount of assistance someone receives through the program depends on a variety of things.

“There’s so many variables,” Dumas-Bell said. “Just give us a call on our automated line, and we’re happy to send an application out. Or, if they want to stop by our central office on Barnes and pick up an application or print one from our website, they can get an application any of those ways.”

OACAC’s automated line is 417-862-4314.