Springfield politicians respond to Parson refugee resettlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- On the last day of December, Governor Mike Parson made one final announcement.

He announced his consent to initial refugee resettlement in Missouri in response to an executive order from President Trump.

The executive order states, refugees would not be allowed to automatically come to states where governors refuse consent, even if cities and counties welcome them.

Parson said in a statement that Missouri would agree to continue to resettle lawfully admitted refugees in communities that request them. He noted the state has a long history of refugee resettlement, and many former refugees have become vital members of their communities.

Political leaders on both sides of the aisle agree with Gov. Parson.

Bill Owen, with the Greene County Republicans, says this is the humane thing to do.

“This is normal as Americans. As Missourians, we’ve always been welcoming to a certain number of immigrants coming every year. I just don’t see this as anything any different,” says Owen.

Democratic Representative Crystal Quade says she agrees with the governor as well.

“I was pleased to see that. I definitely believe in local control and governors knowing what is best for their state and the people of those states determining that. I believe allowing resettlement is the right thing that we should be doing,” says Rep. Quade.

Owen says some governors in America may not have said yes because individual states have seen an influx of refugees and can’t handle anymore.

He went on to talk about during his time in the Missouri Legislature during the ’80s that handling refugees was mainly taken care of in Washington, D.C.

“That really wasn’t very big on the agenda, that kind of thing was handled strictly out of Washington. For the most part, most Americans were on the same page back then,” says Owen.

Rep. Quade says easy access to information and social media has escalated the need to help refugees.

“Information is making this more of a prevalent conversation. Social media and the Internet, we see the things that are happening in these foreign countries and the inhumane things that are going on,” says Rep. Quade.

She adds that being able to see what is happening makes us more empathetic towards the situation.

According to Governor Parson’s Office, many refugee individuals have located in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, and Columbia.