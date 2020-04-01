Springfield Police work fatal truck versus motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Police Department is currently working a fatal accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Police told Ozarks First crews on scene that the operator of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man, has died.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

According to police on scene, the accident occurred when the motorcycle collided with the trailer of a truck.

The driver of the truck was not impaired.

According to a tweet from SPD, the accident is at the intersection of Kearney and Broadway.

❗️We are currently working a motor vehicle crash at KEARNEY and BROADWAY❗️



Please take an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/w0q4OXj44i — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) April 1, 2020

They are advising drivers to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.